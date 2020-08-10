Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger in quarantine after violating team’s covid-19 policies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger will miss Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs due to a violation of the club’s covid-19 policies.
In a statement, the front office wrote:
“Today the organization learned RHP Mike Clevinger violated team protocols on the club’s recent road trip to Chicago. He has been instructed to quarantine and will undergo subsequent testing while away from the team. Righthander Adam Plutko will start against the Chicago Cubs. The Cleveland Indians will continue to keep the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members as our top priority.”
Sunday Zach Plesac was sent back home to Cleveland after he went out with friends Saturday night in Chicago as well.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.