DeWine: False positive coronavirus test was “a wake-up call”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine called the false positive coronavirus test he took last week “a wake-up call” when it comes to testing accuracy.
“If anyone needed a wake-up call about antigen [tests] and how careful you have to be, we certainly saw that with my test,” DeWine told CNN’s “State of the Union.”
DeWine also said people should still have faith in tests for COVID-19.
“I think what people should not take away from my experience that testing is not reliable or it doesn’t work,” DeWine said.
DeWine pointed out he took an antigen test, which is different from the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that 1.3 million people in Ohio have taken.
He said the PCR tests are more accurate.
Last week, DeWine and governors from five other states announced a compact for three million rapid antigen tests. These tests deliver results in 15-20 minutes.
The governor’s positive test took place Thursday in Cleveland ahead of President Trump’s visit in Bratenahl. Later that day, DeWine took a PCR test in Columbus that came back negative. This weekend, DeWine again tested negative after taking another PCR test.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.