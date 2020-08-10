Fields, other college stars pushing to play

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Just two of the many college football stars who are making it clear, they want to play. This, as the powers-that-be in the Power Five conferences wrestled with whether that's even possible.
Meantime, the Mid Majors, including the MAC, have already cancelled fall sports, rather than simply delaying them.
Why? They don't have the money for the kind of testing it would take to pull this off. And, there are no guarantees anyway.
“If there is going to be a seasonal effect on Covid 19 ... for example, it gets worse as the temperature gets colder ... then pushing the start of the season back from August to September or October, I don’t have a lot of optimism that that’s going to allow you to get more games in, or get the full season in”, says Zachary Binney, an epidemiologist at Emory University. “Then again, things are bad right now, so you can always hold out hope that they’ll be better a little later on.”
Yes, but it's obviously a roller coaster ride. Look at Major League Baseball. Multiple games have been wiped out. Players, including Indians pitcher Zach Plesac, sent home.
Will baseball make it to the end?
Binney says he has faith in the way Ohio officials are handling the crisis, but overall, believes leagues and conferences need an independent board of experts to truly make the right calls.
“I think that commissioners are human beings, and that there’s a lot of money on the line here, and I think it wouldn’t be realistic to think that that doesn’t have a role to play, and might tempt you to push things a little further than you otherwise would,” says Binney.
More dominoes are going to fall. Maybe this week. But as for those who think some are being too cautious at this point?
“We do not have the virus under control in most areas of the country,” Binney says, “and that’s making it harder for us to take any steps towards normalcy.
”We are not identifying every Covid case in this country. We are undercounting some deaths, I can almost assure you of that, rather than overcounting those, just because of the methods that you have to use just to determine something as a Covid 19 death.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.