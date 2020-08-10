Hundreds of dirt bikes, ATV riders speed through Cleveland’s west side, delaying first responders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Close to 200 dirt bikes and ATVs flooded Cleveland’s streets this weekend, causing chaos and even delaying some first responders. A West Side man caught the group on his surveillance cameras.
“It seems to me like they’re just out being lawless and raising hell, frankly,” said Larry Moran.
The group sped by Moran’s West Side home Sunday night. He says the problem has gotten worse over the years. It’s so bad now it even has him considering leaving Cleveland, a city he’s called home for the past 45 years.
“We were watching TV and heard a lot of racket, a lot of noise and it went on for a while, so we got up and looked out and it was just group after group after group of dirt bikes, four wheelers and people in cars, trucks hanging out the windows, yelling and screaming and things like that and it went on and on and on,” Moran said.
Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Mike Norman tells 19 News it happened at around 7 p.m. Sunday. He said as many as 200 riders stopped the fire department’s at West Boulevard near Baltic Road as they were trying to rush to an emergency, a jet ski accident near Whiskey Island.
Moran thinks police need to crackdown on the group before a tragedy happens.
“The day before this incident there was a group of about 50 of them that came down, and some of them were on the sidewalk on a four wheeler, which takes up the entire sidewalk if somebody walks out in front of them, a little kid walks down the driveway or something like that, they’re gonna run them right over,” Moran said.
