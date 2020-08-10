Man arrested in deadly 2019 Akron home invasion

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - 34-year-old Martino Livingston was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with a deadly home invasion that took place last year.
Livingston entered a home at 907 Rowe Street on June 26, 2019 and shot four people. One of the victims, 34-year-old Brandon Varner, died.
Around 3:40 a.m. on August 8, 2020, members of the Ohio State Patrol stopped a vehicle in the area of E. Thornton St and Grant Street. Livingston was inside the car and was arrested without incident.
Warrants had been out for Livingston’s arrest since the murder last year.
Livingston was taken to the Summit County Jail and arrested for aggravated burglary, aggravated murder, and other charges.
