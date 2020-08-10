Michelle Henry appointed as Cuyahoga County Warden

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a new warden in town.
Michelle Henry is the new Cuyahoga County Warden, according to a press release.
Henry’s appointment comes in the wake of inmate deaths, positive Covid-19 cases and employee misconduct at Cuyahoga County Jail.
The release said Henry formerly worked as Correction Warden Assistant, Correction Specialist and Corrections Captain at the Lorain Correctional Institution.
“Michelle brings 25 years of law enforcement and criminal justice experience to the Cuyahoga County Jail,” Ronda Gibson, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department Administrator of Corrections, said. “Her background in prison management and employee supervision makes her highly qualified for this position.”
