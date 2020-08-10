More than a dozen people are left without a home in Westlake after massive fire

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a fire that left people without a home in Westlake.
Dave Toth has called the Courtyard Condos home for three years
“Yeah, our heads are kind of spinning still. We’re kind of still absorbing it, but we’ve had a lot of people reaching out and helping us so that’s been a positive thing,” he said.
Westlake Police were on scene Sunday helping residents and their pets safely evacuate the building.
Toth said he’s one of the lucky ones because he’s with family in the area that can help him out.
“My sister lives in Lakewood so she’s kind enough to take us in,” he added.
Fire Officials were able to conain the intense fire withoi 90 minutes.
That’s little consolation to Toth and others who need to start all over again during a pandemic after losing so much.
”Furniture, pictures, it’s all stuff can be replaced it’s the personal things that are more important to us,” Toth said.
The cause of the fire still unclear.
