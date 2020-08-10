Motorcycle rider dies after series of accidents

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man died Sunday night after loosing control of his motorcycle, falling into the road and being struck by a car.
Ohio State Highway Patrol said Edward J. Rohr, of North Lawrence, was not wearing a helmet when he lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle on around 9 p.m. on State Route 93.
Rohr was hit by a 28-year-old woman driving a sedan, and she and her passenger suffered no injuries, according to police.
Police said Canal Fulton EMS took Rohr to Autlman Hospital after the accident, and he was pronounced dead.
Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash is under investigation, and alcohol may have been a factor.
