4 new deaths, an additional 883 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 3,673 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 101,731 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Monday.
An additional 5,373 cases and 268 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 11,629 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,680 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
