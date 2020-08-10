Northeast Ohio weather: Hit or miss storms tonight and tomorrow, cooler and less humid by mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are monitoring a big complex of thunderstorms moving across the Midwest this evening.
This feature is moving east, but the big question is will it make it all the way to NE Ohio?
At this time, we are thinking that most of the storms will miss us.
A few storms may clip areas west of I-71.
Any activity that we see tonight will be very isolated.
Otherwise, it's going to be quite warm and humid tonight and tomorrow.
Temperatures will be in the 70s all night.
We’ll rise back into the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.
Tomorrow will be even steamier than today.
A few storms are possible Tuesday, as well, but the best opportunity for those will be south of the Cleveland metro area.
By mid-week, it will be cooler with highs in the low 80s and less humid, too.
