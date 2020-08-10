Northeast Ohio Weather: Around 90 degrees today, sunny, and humid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hot day ahead as the wind turns to the south and southwest. I think this wind will be enough to surge to around 90 degrees this afternoon. A mostly sunny sky is in the forecast. Some thin clouds will begin to increase later this afternoon with the approach of the next front. Humidity levels will be up there. The heat index will be in the low to middle 90s. Find a way to keep cool. A warm and humid evening with a partly cloudy sky. We will fall into the 60s to around 70 degrees area wide by early tomorrow morning. Thunderstorms on the way tomorrow, especially in the afternoon as the next front tracks through.