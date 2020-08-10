Ohio HS football continues on, even with NCAA in doubt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With college football conferences bowing out, the MAC over the weekend, the Mountain West conference on Monday, and with the Power 5 schools reportedly on the verge of shutting down, one has to wonder how the high schools are still planning on playing. St. Edward football Head Coach Tom Lombardo feels that is not an apples to apples comparison. “I would say colleges, you’re coming from a lot of different areas and you’re spreading out playing more.,” said Lombardo. “High school you’re playing in the state of Ohio and mostly local. The kids are mostly in the same league which is around the same geographic area.”