One person dead after Cuyahoga Falls standoff

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead after SWAT teams surrounded Creekside Commons Apartments Sunday night, police say.
Police from Cuyahoga Falls and Stow went to the apartment complex on Pleasant Meadow Boulevard Sunday afternoon for a welfare check. Officers heard gunfire when they got to the door.
The officers called in Summit Metro SWAT for assistance. A standoff between a man in the apartment and law enforcement lasted throughout the afternoon and into the night.
Around midnight the SWAT team breached the door to the apartment and found a male dead inside.
Police have not yet released the man’s name so they can inform relatives.
