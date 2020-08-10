Report: Big Ten votes “no” on fall sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Detroit Free Press first reported on Monday morning that the Big Ten will not play football, or any fall sport, this autumn.
The newspaper says the university presidents voted 12-2 to not play, with only Iowa and Nebraska voting to play on. The vote came after a weekend of meetings by the school presidents.
All of the Power 5 conferences (Big Ten, SEC, PAC-12, Big 12 and the ACC) have been discussing how to handle fall sports in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mid -American Conference announced Saturday they were postponing fall sports until the spring, becoming the first FBS conference to make the move.
