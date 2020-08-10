RTA Park-N-Ride service returns

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Three Greater Cleveland RTA Park-N-Ride locations are open today after months of coronavirus-related closure.
Park-N-Ride service has resumed at the Strongsville, North Olmstead and Westlake locations at a 30-minute frequency. The original Park-N-Ride service frequency was approximately every 15 to 30 minutes.
Service had been suspended since March 24.
RTA will greet riders with masks and hand sanitizer. They will also encourage people to use their app for touchless entry onto their new, WiFi-enabled buses.
RTA strengthened their cleaning protocols and has been distributing masks to customers since the beginning of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.