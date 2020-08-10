Summit County health officials recommending schools start year remote; tie hundreds of COVID cases to teens

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health officials are now recommending that all schools in Summit County start the new school year in a remote learning setting.
This comes after the Summit County Public Health Department (SCPH) said that they have been analyzing the coronavirus numbers in the county.
- There have been 271 children and teens aged 19 or less that have the coronavirus.
- SCPH is investigating multiple outbreaks related to practices and coaching
- Testing is limited under the age of 18
- COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and COVID-19 patients on ventilator support are all steady or rising
Summit County has been in the red and orange categories in the Ohio Public Health advisory system throughout July.
Summit County Health Officials said that they will support any districts that choose a remote, in-person, and hybrid option. Still, they rated the following recommendations in order of risk for disease spread and transmission.
Officials say that they recommend all Summit County schools K-12 begin the 2020-2021 academic year in a remote learning environment.
They also suggested that schools delay all Fall contact sports until October 1.
The SCHP will have a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss these recommendations and more.
