Two men arrested for distraction burglaries in Ashtabula, Lake counties

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection with a series of distraction burglaries in Lake and Ashtabula Counties.
The Sheriff’s Offices for both Lake and Ashtabula Counties say the men showed up at people’s houses claiming to work for the water department.
One man was wearing a florescent green vest and the other was wearing a bandana around his neck.
While one man would talk to a resident at the door, the other would go into the house and steal belongings.
Burglaries were reported on Clay Street near SR 534 in Ashtabula County and in Concord and Leroy Townships in Lake County.
