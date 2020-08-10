Vicious beating and robbery at West Side gas station has Cleveland police looking for suspects (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women were mugged by a group of people on the city’s West Side, and now Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the aggravated robbery.
On July 30, the women say they pulled up to a pump at Q’s Gas & Go, located at 4332 Clark Ave., when several people at the next pump over started harassing them.
A woman with orange hair and a man with a black T-shirt and white jeans attacked, punched and kicked the victims several times, before stealing one of their wallets.
If anyone is able to identify the men or women in the attached photos, or has any information on this crime, please contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
