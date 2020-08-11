Adults between 20 and 29 years old have accounted for majority of Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases since June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows that the majority of individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus since June range in age from 20 to 29 years old.
In both June and July, more than 24% of the cases were in Ohioans between the ages of 20 and 29 years old.
So far in August, nearly 20% of the cases are in individuals in that same age range.
Cases in people between 0 and 19 years old, including school-aged children, have accounted for nearly 13% of August’s COVID-19 cases.
“Seventeen-year-olds seem to be contracting coronavirus at higher rates than their younger peers,” Dr. John Barnard, of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said on Tuesday. “This could be because they are more likely to socialize with more people.”
As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 3,708 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 102,826 cases reported statewide.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.