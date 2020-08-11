Brunswick custom packaging company pivots to create product to keep kids safer in the classroom

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - It started with a video posted less than a month ago.
“We made a YouTube video on how to use it, and that video got shared and shared and shared and shared,” says Dan Mihacevich, of M-Line Inc. “And the next thing you know, what started with just a concept design went from who can we order them from and how fast can we get them.”
The company received 10,000 Safe Booth orders after producing a prototype for an Election Day partition for the Medina County Board of Elections when teachers heard about it.
“One of our employees was dating a teacher, and the teacher said I think we can use those in our schools,” says Mihacevich. “From there, it ramped up really fast.”
Safe Booth protects the student or teacher on three sides, made of plastic with a Mylar window and slot for school work.
“We don’t claim it’s a substitute for a mask, and or in some ways, it’s the magic bullet that’s going to keep the schools safe,” Mihacevich says.
Safe Booth costs about $25 and the company can produce several hundred a day on its precision cutting table, but is struggling to get materials to keep up with the demand.
