Cleveland police looking for gas station assault suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to identify several people involved in an assault at a gas station.
Police said that the victims were at a gas pump at Q’s Gas & Go in the 4000 block of Clark Ave. when a man and woman violently attacked them.
Surveillance video shows the moments the two victims were punched and kicked while on the ground.
According to police, while the victims were being assaulted, one suspect took a wallet out of the victims’ vehicle.
The attack happened on July 30.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
