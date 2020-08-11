Cleveland Police: Man killed after being punched in the head

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old man was killed after being hit in the head by an unknown suspect.
Police are on the search for a man who punched a 65-year-old man in the head on West 28th St and Detroit.
This happened on Monday around 6 p.m.
Authorities said that the victim was walking out of a store in the area when an unknown man walked up to him and punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground and knocking him out.
When police arrived the man was unconscious, so EMS transported him to the hospital.
The victim was pronnounced dead at the hospital, according to the report.
The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot.
The crime is still under investigation.
