Commuter Cast: Hot and humid Tuesday; an extended ramp closure in Northeast Ohio may confuse some
CommuterCast (Source: WOIO)
By Alan Rodges | August 11, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 7:05 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Another hot and humid Tuesday in August plus an extended ramp closure in the area may confuse some drivers.

The Commuter Cast is a daily weekday program that airs online at 7:10 a.m. Traffic Reporter Jamie Sullivan and Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak are in on Tuesday to break down the morning commute.

There is a ramp closure on Rt. 3030 to get to Rt. 8 Northbound is closed until early November.

It’s also a hot and humid Tuesday, but don’t rule out the chance for a pop-up shower.

