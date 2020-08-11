Dozens of concealed-handgun permit holders in Ohio found to be ‘mentally incompetent,’ according to state’s review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office says 41 residents who have an active concealed-handgun license have been deemed “mentally incompetent,” meaning they should not possess a firearm.
The report, conducted over the length of a year and issued on August 4, identified vulnerabilities in Ohio’s concealed-carry licensing system and what is being done to “plug those gaps.”
“Those 41 individuals represent only a tiny fraction of a percentage of the Ohioans who have concealed-carry licenses, and we are not aware that any harmful outcomes have resulted,” Attorney General Yost said. “But even one unlawful license is too many.”
Thirty-five of the permit holders were declared mentally incompetent after they received the license. The other six were wrongly issued the permits after the mental diagnosis.
A 42nd individual was also identified to be mentally incompetent to legally posses a firearm, but that person has since died.
Approximately 700,000 Ohio residents have an active concealed-handgun license, according to the report.
The survey identified the need for a cross-checking system between numerous state agencies.
Ohio law requires reports of mental incompetence to be relayed to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The list of active holders is maintained by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, meaning the BCI did not have access to the concealed-handgun licensing system, according to Attorney General Yost’s office.
During the review, the BCI compared information with the ODPS; a comparison that had never been done.
As a result of the report, the two agencies have now partnered to create an automated cross-checking process to allow routine examinations.
The appropriate sheriff’s office will be notified of anyone who was identified as mentally unfit during the process so they can take action on the concealed-handgun license in question.
Ohio law requires concealed-carry permits to be renewed every five years.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.