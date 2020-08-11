Driver charged in deadly crash; Cleveland police say victim was hanging out of car window

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after her passenger was killed in a crash while hanging out of the vehicle’s window.
The incident happened around midnight on August 9.
Police were called to St. Clair and East 115th St. for a deadly crash.
According to Cleveland Police, the vehicle was speeding in the area.
The vehicle then went off the road and hit a utility pole.
The passenger of the vehicle that crashed into the utility pole was allegedly hanging out of the window at the time of the crash.
21-year-old Shania Johnson was identified as the passenger that was killed.
The driver of the vehicle was administered a field sobriety test and arrested for aggravated vehicular homicide.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.