Driver charged in deadly crash; Cleveland police say victim was hanging out of car window

Driver charged in deadly crash; Cleveland police say victim was hanging out of car window
(Source: WOIO)
By Alan Rodges | August 11, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 12:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after her passenger was killed in a crash while hanging out of the vehicle’s window.

The incident happened around midnight on August 9.

Police were called to St. Clair and East 115th St. for a deadly crash.

According to Cleveland Police, the vehicle was speeding in the area.

The vehicle then went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The passenger of the vehicle that crashed into the utility pole was allegedly hanging out of the window at the time of the crash.

21-year-old Shania Johnson was identified as the passenger that was killed.

The driver of the vehicle was administered a field sobriety test and arrested for aggravated vehicular homicide.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.