35 new deaths, an additional 1,095 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 3,708 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 102,826 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke on Tuesday afternoon from Columbus to share the latest details in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor’s press conference comes as more schools in Northeast Ohio and across the state announce plans to reopen in the fall with virtual learning to begin the academic year.
An additional 5,453 cases and 273 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 11,760 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,699 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
