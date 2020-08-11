35 new deaths, an additional 1,095 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Erika Opperman gets a temperature check before entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | August 11, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 1:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 3,708 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 102,826 cases reported statewide.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke on Tuesday afternoon from Columbus to share the latest details in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. DeWine holds COVID-19 briefing from Columbus

The governor’s press conference comes as more schools in Northeast Ohio and across the state announce plans to reopen in the fall with virtual learning to begin the academic year.

The worst-hit states are California, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, Illinois, and Georgia, which have all seen more than 15,000 cases in children.

An additional 5,453 cases and 273 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 11,760 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,699 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

