Grand Jury indicts man for fatal Bedford shooting

James Claytor (Source: Bedford Police)
By Julia Tullos | August 11, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 10:17 AM

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a 23-year-old Maple Heights man outside a Bedford apartment complex was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Bedford police said on July 16, Claytor shot and killed Aaron Swift at the entrance to the Palmetto Woods Development.

Aaron Swift was murdered on July 16.
Aaron Swift was murdered on July 16. (Source: Bedford Police)

Police said Claytor turned himself in several days after the murder.

Police added Claytor and Swift knew each other and this was not a random crime.

Claytor was indicted on multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, theft, telecommunications fraud, tampering with records and misuse of credit cards,

Claytor is being held on a $2 million bond and will be back in court on Aug. 19.

