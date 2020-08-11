Great Geauga County Fair announces plans for scaled-back event

BURTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Directors of the Great Geauga County Fair officially announced plans for a scaled-back event this year.
The decision comes weeks after Governor Mike DeWine said county fairs can only hold junior fairs this year.
That means no exhibits, rides or grandstand shows. A small number of food vendors will be allowed.
The junior fair includes livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA events.
Refunds are available for those who have already bought tickets.
The fair is scheduled for September 3-7.
