Help Euclid Police find armed robbery suspect

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police said they need help determining the identify of an man who robbed a Euclid Taco Bell while holding a gun on Aug. 2, according to a Euclid Police Department Facebook post.
Euclid police shared security camera footage of the man Tuesday.
The suspect is wearing a face mask in the video, but police ask viewers to note his mannerisms and posture.
If you have information to help identify this suspect call Euclid Police Detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #20-04648.
