Help Euclid Police find armed robbery suspect

Help Euclid Police find armed robbery suspect
Help Euclid Police identify the person who robbed a Taco Bell on Aug. 2.
By Avery Williams | August 11, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 11:25 AM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police said they need help determining the identify of an man who robbed a Euclid Taco Bell while holding a gun on Aug. 2, according to a Euclid Police Department Facebook post.

Euclid police shared security camera footage of the man Tuesday.

Euclid Police need help identifying this suspect who brandished a gun and robbed the Taco Bell on Euclid Avenue on August 2nd. Although his face is covered take note of his posture, mannerisms and how his left leg bows out when he stands straight. If you have information to help identify this person call Euclid Police Detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #20-04648.

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The suspect is wearing a face mask in the video, but police ask viewers to note his mannerisms and posture.

If you have information to help identify this suspect call Euclid Police Detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #20-04648.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.