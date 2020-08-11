1 killed, 1 injured in drive-by shooting, according to Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead, and a teen was injured in a shooting in Cleveland, according to police.
This all happened on Glendale Ave. Monday around 1 p.m.
According to police, the two shooting victims were standing outside of a home on the 17000 block of Glendale Ave. when a group of unknown men pulled up in a vehicle, fired a couple of rounds, and then took off.
Police do not know what kind of vehicle it was or a description of the men.
The barrage of bullets hit two people, one was a teen, and the other was 23-year-old Dayshawn Norman.
They both were transported to University Hospitals where Norman was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. The shooting is still under investigation.
