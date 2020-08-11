Majority of Ohio public school students will return to in-class learning 5 days a week in the fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine shared a map that broke down how Ohio schools are intending on reopening for the upcoming academic year.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the governor said a majority of public school students will be returning to in-class instruction for five days a week in the fall.
As estimated 590,000 students from 325 districts, which equates to approximately 38% of the state’s school population, will be physically returning to class.
Roughly 398,000 students from 55 districts, including many in Northeast Ohio and other high-populous areas, are expecting to begin the school year with fully-remote teaching, Gov. DeWine said.
A hybrid mix of in-person and remote learning will be utilized by approximately 380,000 students in 55 districts across Ohio.
“I think our schools are doing a very good job getting ready for in-person or virtual schooling, or both,” the governor said during Tuesday’s briefing from Columbus. “I have every confidence that they will do everything they can to keep Ohio’s children safe, but whatever is going on in their communities will be reflected in the schools.”
Masks will be required for all students, teachers, and faculty for in-person learning at the start of the school year, per Ohio Gov. DeWine’s health order.
