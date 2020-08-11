Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving her body in Akron woods indicted on murder charges

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man has been indicted on murder charges after being accused of stabbing a woman and dumping her body in the woods.
51-year-old Kelli Clark was indicted on murder charges, felonious assault, and grand theft charges after he was arrested and accused of stabbing a 59-year-old woman and then dumping her body in the woods.
The indictment came down on Tuesday.
The woman’s body was found with stab wounds in a wooded area off of Annadale Ave on July 21.
Clark was arrested after he was found allegedly driving around in the victim’s vehicle.
There has been no announcement of Clark’s next court date.
