Live: Medina County man indicted for murder of his wife, mother-in-law

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 52-year-old Medina County man accused of murdering his wife and mother-in-law last week, was indicted by the Medina County Grand Jury.
Robert Dick was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping.
Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson will be holding a 4 p.m. news conference regarding Dick.
19 News will be streaming the news conference.
Medina police said Dick shot and killed his wife and mother-in-law on Aug. 6 inside their home in the 600 block of Lafayette Road.
According to police, Dick’s 17-year-old son witnessed the murders and was able to run out of the home and call 911.
When officers arrived, the SWAT team entered the home and found the bodies of Pamela Dick, 46, and Lillian Cox, 84.
Several hours after the murders, officers found Dick’s Chevy truck abandoned in West Salem, Ohio in Wayne County.
Wayne County deputies arrested Dick around midnight, hiding in a wooded area near Dragway 42.
Dick is currently locked up in the Medina County Jail and will be arraigned on Aug. 17.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.