North Ridgeville factory making masks for people with glasses

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville company is making masks, which they say are easier to wear, especially for those who wear glasses.
If you wear glasses with a traditional mask, you’ve probably experienced how quickly they fog up after a few seconds of breathing.
“It’s a pain in the butt. You got to keep on wiping your glasses,” Larry Nolan said, who owns Versa-Flex.
He thought up the simple gasket and filter design to keep the air from going up to the eyes.
Before he made masks, he said “I normally make motion picture camera equipment bags and pizza bags but because of the COVID and fall out of production of TV, I started making masks for the public.”
He said he’s flooded with calls from people wanting to get their hands on them. “It’s a high demand for the veterans, especially the older ones,” said Nolan.
But Nolan also makes them for those with difficulty breathing. Ten-year-old Kayleigh came to the factory for a customized mask with her grandparents after she passed out twice while wearing a traditional mask.
“I’d be standing up then I’d be about to pass out,” said Kayleigh. “My breath was all in my face and it was just horrible. It was just hard for me to breathe. It was hard to go places.”
She said now, the thought of having to wear a mask isn’t so daunting and her problem is solved. “I haven’t felt very woozy and my head hasn’t been hurting,” she said. “Right now I can breathe perfectly fine.”
Masks can be purchased through the Etsy store or directly at the North Ridgeville factory.
