Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid and warm today; afternoon temperatures in the 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Latest data is keeping our area fairly dry all day and tonight. We have a weak front tracking through. I went with a mostly cloudy sky, but not much in the rain of rain and thunder from this guy. It is going to be humid with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. The higher end of the range is farther inland. Cooler near the Lake Erie Shore. The front will be through our neck of the woods tonight. I went with a partly cloudy sky. The wind shifts to more of a northerly direction. Still pretty humid this evening then it will lower later tonight. Temperatures will tumble to around 60 degrees by early tomorrow morning as the wind goes light.