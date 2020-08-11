Northeast Ohio weather: Seasonable day ahead Wednesday, opportunities for rain are slim for now

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is to our south this afternoon.
Its departure will allow a cold front to move over our area this afternoon.
With this front nearby, we can't rule out a passing shower or storm this afternoon or early this evening.
Not everyone will see rain.
Anything that develops will be very isolated.
Temperatures will slowly fall into the low to mid 60s overnight.
High pressure will return to the region on Wednesday and Thursday before moving northeast and away from us on Friday.
This means that the middle to end of the work week will be absolutely beautiful.
Expect partly sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
I am concerned that we'll see a little more cloud cover tomorrow morning, but those clouds will not produce any rain.
Temperatures will top out in the low 80s on Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will be a bit hotter with highs in the mid 80s each day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.