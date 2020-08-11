Ohio survey shows most teachers agree with remote learning to start the school year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new survey released by the Ohio Federation of Teachers (OFT) showed that most educators are okay with starting the school year in a remote learning environment.
According to the teachers union’s survey, two-thirds of all respondents indicated that they would be most comfortable with a full-time distance learning for all students, either until coronavirus cases decline or for the full Fall semester.
“Our members across the state want nothing more than to get back into the classrooms and school buildings with our students, but the overwhelming majority are not confident that their school districts can reopen safely,” said OFT President Melissa Cropper. “We know that what happens in our schools does not stay in our schools and that a premature and unsafe reopening can have drastic effects on the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
The initial survey results include more than 1700 individual responses from 40 local unions.
The survey showed that 8.3% of respondents felt comfortable with a full five day a week schedule and 25.5% wanted a partial return to school with a hybrid learning environment while an overwhelming 66.2% of respondents wanted to start the year in a fully remote learning environment.
The full survey can be seen here.
