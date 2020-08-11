Police officer saves dog from Tremont house fire

TREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer kicked down the door of a burning house Tuesday in order to save a dog trapped inside.
Lt. Ed Lentz was the first person to arrive to the house fire on W. 8th Street, according to Cleveland Fire Department.
Lentz saved the dog and had cars moved so the fire truck could easily access the front of the house.
The fire department said the fire was quickly put out, and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
