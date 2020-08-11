Put-in-Bay, Vermillion businesses cited for violating Ohio’s coronavirus restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio officials have announced two bars have been cited for violating the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
Put-in-Bay Resorts LLC and Frey Bros Wines LLC in Vermillion were both cited for violating the state’s new restrictions.
Put-in-Bay Resorts was given a 20-day suspension of its liquor permit.
Frey Bros Wines also was disciplined by getting a 2-day suspension. The business could also pay a $200 fine instead of serving the suspension.
Both suspension s are set to begin on Sept. 4.
According to the state’s health department, theses three businesses either didn’t create a safe enough environment to stop the spread of the coronavirus or sold alcohol or liquor to go without selling any food, which is a violation of the state health department’s order.
