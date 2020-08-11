Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to serve as polling place

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will serve as a polling location for some Cleveland residents for this year’s general election.
Registered voters in precincts I, L, and Q in Cleveland’s Ward 3 will be able to cast their votes in person at the arena November 3.
The City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the Board of Elections in partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers made the announcement Tuesday.
They say the location allows for proper social distancing.
On Septmber 22, the FieldHouse will host an event for National Voter Registration Day.
Anybody who lives in Cuyahoga County and meets the requirements to vote will be able to register at the FieldHouse that day, regardless of their precinct location on Election Day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.