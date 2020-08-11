‘Sign stealing is not OK’: Mentor-on-the-Lake police looking for thief who nabbed political sign from yard (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake police are hoping the public can help identify the person caught on camera stealing a political sign from someone’s front yard.
Authorities say the suspect got out of the backseat of a Chevy SUV and trespassed onto private property before stealing the sign from a yard near the intersection of Dahlia Drive and Magnolia Drive.
“This is a crime and individuals can be charged with criminal trespass and theft,” Mentor-on-the-Lake police shared on Facebook.
Anyone who recognizes the SUV or suspect can call Mentor-on-the-Lake police at 440-257-7234.
