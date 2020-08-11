Tri-C to offer COVID-19 testing

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College will be offering free drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing this fall.
Thanks to a partnership between Tri-C and Care Alliance Health Center, tests will be available to Tri-C students, faculty and staff, as well as residents of the surrounding community.
Drive-thru and walk-up testing dates will be offered at four Tri-C sites — Eastern Campus in Highland Hills, Metropolitan Campus in Cleveland, Western Campus in Parma and Westshore Campus in Westlake.
People will be able to get tested even if they are asymptomatic. Tests will not require an appointment, but a pre-screening is needed.
Testing dates will be announced soon at tri-c.edu/covidtest.
