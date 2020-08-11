Woman shot in the face in East Cleveland, police asking for witnesses

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the face Tuesday morning, according to police.
According to East Cleveland officers, the victim was shot around 9:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Euclid Avenue.
Witnesses told officers a man was seen running from the area.
The woman, whose name is not being released, was taken by East Cleveland EMS to University Hospitals.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Shaw Avenue and Welton Drive and has information on the shooting to call them at 216-681-2162.
Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 216-443-7234.
Callers will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.
