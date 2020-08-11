13-year-old Cleveland girl has been missing for several days, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is hoping the public can help locate a teenager who was reported missing by her aunt on August 7.
According to the report, Kamaryah Flemings left for the store in the afternoon, but did not return.
The aunt’s neighbors said Flemings’ sister picked her up in a dark blue Pontiac G6 and left the area.
Investigators were able to communicate with Flemings’ sister, who said she would bring the teen girl back home, but she failed to do so.
Police again reached out to the sister. She said Flemings jumped from the vehicle after learning she was being taken home and fled on foot on Lee Road, according to the report.
Flemings is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a white shirt.
Anyone with information about the teen girl’s location should contact Cleveland police immediately.
