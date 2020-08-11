62-year-old man dies from injuries caused by Maple Heights house fire

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire became deadly Monday night when Maple Heights police officers were unable to rescue a 62-year-old man from a house fire.
Police got to the home, located in the 17000 block of Maple Heights Blvd., before Maple Heights Fire Department, according to a release.
The release said firefighters were able to enter the home upon arrival, provide first aid and take the injured man to Bedford Medical Center, where he later died.
The cause of the fire and the identity of the victim are currently unknown.
The Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal’s office and Maple Heights Police Department are investigating, according to the release.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.