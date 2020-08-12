Cleveland Indians former slugger Joe Charboneau in recovery after suffering stroke

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Indians Rookie of the Year Joe Charboneau broke the news to fans over the weekend that he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Aug. 5.
Fortunately, Charboneau—who lives in North Ridgeville, and is a regular contributor on social media, is recovering well.
Here’s the latest update on his condition:
The ex-slugger played for the Tribe from 1980-1982, but injuries cut his career short.
During that rookie season, the right-handed left fielder and DH knocked in 87 RBI’s and hit 23 home runs with 131 hits.
If you like, drop Joe a line and offer your well wishes.
