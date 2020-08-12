Cleveland Indians former slugger Joe Charboneau in recovery after suffering stroke

FILE - In this March 5, 1982, file photo, Cleveland Indians left fielder Joe Charboneau gets jammed in the batting cage at Cleveland's spring training camp in Tucson, Ariz. The charismatic Charboneau arrived on the scene as that promising prospect who was the life of the party. His tales were epic off the field — opened beer bottles with his forearm or his eye socket (just once or twice, he cautioned). Once fixed a broken nose with pliers. Stitched up a cut with fishing line. Charboneau sees a little bit of himself in the iconic baseball film “The Natural,” that finished tied for No. 8 in The Associated Press Top 25 favorite sports movies poll. (AP Photo/Sal Veder, Fle) (Source: SAL VEDER)
By John Deike | August 12, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 10:38 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Indians Rookie of the Year Joe Charboneau broke the news to fans over the weekend that he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Aug. 5.

Posted by Joe Charboneau on Saturday, August 8, 2020

Fortunately, Charboneau—who lives in North Ridgeville, and is a regular contributor on social media, is recovering well.

Here’s the latest update on his condition:

Posted by Joe Charboneau on Monday, August 10, 2020

The ex-slugger played for the Tribe from 1980-1982, but injuries cut his career short.

During that rookie season, the right-handed left fielder and DH knocked in 87 RBI’s and hit 23 home runs with 131 hits.

If you like, drop Joe a line and offer your well wishes.

