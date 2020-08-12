Cleveland Metropolitan School District: How did it prepared for this school year?

Eric Gordon/CEO Cleveland metropolitan School District/CMSSD (Source: woio)
By Nichole Vrsansky | August 12, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 10:10 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District created a video library answering many frequently asked questions to help ease concerns about starting the academic year remotely in the fall.

At 1 p.m., Eric Gordon, the CEO of the CMSD, will do a live interview with anchor Nichole Vrsansky.

Questions will focus on how the district prepared for this unusual school year:

  • What kind of training is happening for your educators?
  • What kind of accountability can there be for teachers during remote learning?
  • What are the most important things parents need to do to prepare for this year?
  • What’s the first day of school going to look like?
  • How is the district preparing staff to connect with students in a remote learning environment?

Gordon announced students will begin the academic year in a remote learning environment for at least the first semester, but added that the process will so smoother than in the spring of 2020 when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide school shutdown.

According to Gordon, students, families, and educators can now access the video library online.

CMSD Reopening Plan by on Scribd

