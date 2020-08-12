Cleveland Metropolitan School District: How did it prepared for this school year?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District created a video library answering many frequently asked questions to help ease concerns about starting the academic year remotely in the fall.
At 1 p.m., Eric Gordon, the CEO of the CMSD, will do a live interview with anchor Nichole Vrsansky.
Questions will focus on how the district prepared for this unusual school year:
- What kind of training is happening for your educators?
- What kind of accountability can there be for teachers during remote learning?
- What are the most important things parents need to do to prepare for this year?
- What’s the first day of school going to look like?
- How is the district preparing staff to connect with students in a remote learning environment?
Gordon announced students will begin the academic year in a remote learning environment for at least the first semester, but added that the process will so smoother than in the spring of 2020 when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide school shutdown.
According to Gordon, students, families, and educators can now access the video library online.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.