Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspends sports until 2021 due to COVID-19

"This is a heartbreaking announcement because it interrupts the dreams of our student-athletes who have worked hard to get ready for their respective seasons. It's disappointing for our loyal fan base because it loses one of the things that brings it such joy. Dejection will hit our coaches and staff as well, these games are a big point of their lives," said Al King, AU Director of Athletics. "However, health and safety sit at the top of our priority list and they always will. The correct call was made. We need to beat this opponent and look forward to the day when we can play again."