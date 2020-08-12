Look out litterers: Richmond Heights PD is on your trashy trail

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights Police Department is waging a war against misplaced waste.
Richmond Heights police started an anti-littering campaign this summer, and they have cited their first offender.
Officer Kevin Watts spotted a young man toss a Wendy’s bag out of a gray car near a Dollar General on Chardon Road, according to a Richmond Heights Police Department Facebook post.
The post said the young man received a citation but recognized his messy mistake.
