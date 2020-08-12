Look out litterers: Richmond Heights PD is on your trashy trail

Look out litterers: Richmond Heights PD is on your trashy trail
Richmond Heights Police Department recently started an anti-littering campaign. (Source: waff)
By Avery Williams | August 12, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 9:59 AM

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights Police Department is waging a war against misplaced waste.

Richmond Heights police started an anti-littering campaign this summer, and they have cited their first offender.

Littering violator

For those who follow this page, you are aware our agency recently initiated a comprehensive anti-littering campaign. Today Officer Kevin Watts caught our first violator, a juvenile male, at Dollar General on Chardon Road. Check out this video (ok ok it aint exactly high definition but still....) at around the 5 second point and you will see litter (a Wendy’s bag of garbage) come out the right side of the gray vehicle that is leaving. The juvenile was cited for littering. He is not a bad kid and knew he made a mistake so hopefully this is the last time he litters.

Posted by Richmond Heights Police Department on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Officer Kevin Watts spotted a young man toss a Wendy’s bag out of a gray car near a Dollar General on Chardon Road, according to a Richmond Heights Police Department Facebook post.

The post said the young man received a citation but recognized his messy mistake.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.