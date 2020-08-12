Look out litterers: Richmond Heights PD is on your trashy trail

For those who follow this page, you are aware our agency recently initiated a comprehensive anti-littering campaign. Today Officer Kevin Watts caught our first violator, a juvenile male, at Dollar General on Chardon Road. Check out this video (ok ok it aint exactly high definition but still....) at around the 5 second point and you will see litter (a Wendy’s bag of garbage) come out the right side of the gray vehicle that is leaving. The juvenile was cited for littering. He is not a bad kid and knew he made a mistake so hopefully this is the last time he litters.