Mahoning County men face charges involving child pornography

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were arraigned in Austintown court Wednesday after being arrested for charges involving child pornography, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Jerry Greene, Mahoning County Sheriff, announced Wednesday.
Robert Basic, of Austintown Township, was arrested on 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Ryan Marenkovic, also of Austintown Township, was arrested on two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, one count of possession of felony tools and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.
Both men are 44 years old, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General.
The release said the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force searched the men’s homes during their investigation into the production, distribution and possession of child pornography.
